Chandigarh: Mother-son duo booked for allegedly selling beef

Police have booked a woman and her son from Sector 27-C for allegedly selling beef on Friday evening. The remaining bulk meat was sealed and, following court orders from duty magistrate, destroyed by burying it in a jungle area, police said (HT photo for representation)

The complainant, Mohit Sharma, 38, of Sector 30-B, alleged that he had received information that beef was being sold at a residence in Sector 27-C. He said that when he knocked on the house door, a woman allowed him inside the house. Inside the veranda, Sharma claimed he saw a man packing beef meat into seven–eight packets, and iron cutting tools nearby. Both then allegedly admitted to supplying beef.

Police said packets of suspected beef and cutting tools were found in the veranda. A veterinary doctor from the Government Veterinary Hospital, Manimajra, inspected the meat.

The remaining bulk meat was sealed and, following court orders from duty magistrate, destroyed by burying it in a jungle area, police said. The cutting tools were also seized.

A case was registered on Friday evening at Sector-26 police station under Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).