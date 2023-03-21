Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

Actor-turned-politician and local member of Parliament (MP) Kirron Kher tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Besides Kher, three others from the city also tested positive for the virus. Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher took to Twitter to share the news of her testing positive for Covid=19. (REUTERS)

Sharing the news, Kher took to Twitter, writing, “I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested.”

Health department officials, meanwhile, said she was suffering from a mild infection and was stable.

A year ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Kher had begun to show active presence in the city and as per information, had attended eight events — two public-interaction programmes and six inaugurations, in the past few days.

Though the city had reported fewer than ten Covid-19 cases a month for the past two months, the health department has already confirmed 29 fresh cases so far in March. No casualty was reported in the city so far this month. The last Covid-related fatality in the city was reported on February 21.

Mohali has reported 40 Covid-19 this month, with senior medical officers including Dr Vijay Bhagat and Dr HS Cheema testing positive and being quarantined. Civil surgeon Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur said that no patient has been admitted amid mild symptoms and they are quarantined at their home.

Panchkula, meanwhile, has seen no major change in case tally this month.