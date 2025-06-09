Chandigarh: MP Tewari unveils CCTV network in Mauli Jagran, connects with residents

Member of Parliament Manish Tewari, along with city Congress president HS Lucky, participated in a series of programmes on Sunday, aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure and engaging directly with residents of the city. MP Manish Tewari inaugurating a network of newly installed CCTV cameras at Mauli Jagran on Sunday. (HT Photo)

At first, Tewari inaugurated a network of newly installed CCTV cameras in Mauli Jagran, a significant step towards improving the security framework of the colony. The installation of the cameras is expected to not only deter crime but also instil a greater sense of safety among the people, especially women, children, and senior citizens.

Later, Tewari and Lucky visited Dadumajra Colony, for a public meeting organised by Congress leader Mamta Dogra and block president Harjinder Singh Prince, to mark the completion of one-year term of Tewari as the elected representative of Chandigarh in the Lok Sabha. Citizens extended their congratulations and expressed appreciation for his consistent efforts in raising their issues at the national level.

HS Lucky praised Tewari’s performance over the past year, describing it as a blend of national responsibility and local commitment. “On one hand, he fulfilled his duty towards the nation by effectively exposing Pakistan’s duplicity on global platforms, and on the other hand, he has continuously raised the long-standing concerns of the people of Chandigarh in Parliament,” said Lucky.

Tewari thanked the people of Chandigarh for their unwavering support and faith in his leadership. He reaffirmed his commitment to the city, and said, “I am grateful for the trust you have placed in me. I assure you that I will continue to fight for transparency, development, and solutions to the pressing issues of our city.” Among prominent leaders present included senior deputy mayor Jasbir Bunty, deputy mayor Taruna Mehta, Congress councillors, ex-mayor Ravinder Pali, and other party leaders.