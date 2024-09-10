Chandigarh: Mystery shrouds 34-year-old man’s death near Sukhna Lake

The body of a 34-year-old man was found under mysterious circumstances in the forested area near Sukhna Lake on Monday morning. As per police, the deceased was staying alone in a rented house at Kishangarh and mostly remained aloof. (HT File Photo for representation)

Forest officials spotted the blood-laden body around 6.30 am and immediately alerted police.

The deceased’s neck was hacked by an electric saw, found lying near his legs, said police, who have preliminarily classified it as a suicide case. They identified the deceased as a native of Himachal Pradesh.

Police officials said a red suitcase was found near the body, which the deceased allegedly used to carry the electric saw to the location. “Based on the evidence at the scene, it appears the man used the electric saw to end his life. We believe he carried the saw inside the suitcase,” said a probe official.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene. “Given the severity of the wound and the unusual circumstances, we are exploring all angles. The forensic team has been called to thoroughly examine the scene,” said a senior police officer.

The family of the deceased has been informed. The autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at a government hospital on Tuesday.

As per police, the deceased was staying alone in a rented house at Kishangarh and mostly remained aloof.

Police are reviewing security footage from the area to track the movements of the man prior to his death. Investigators are also conducting background checks on the deceased to ascertain if he was facing any personal or financial troubles.