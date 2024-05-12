Chandigarh: National Lok Adalat brings together estranged couple

A husband-wife duo, living separately since 2009, agreed to live together with their children with the intervention of judges and counsellors at National Lok Adalat, which was organised at the District Courts Complex on Saturday. With the intervention of justice Lisa Gill, executive chairperson, SLSA, Chandigarh; Puneet Mohan Sharma, additional district and sessions judge, Chandigarh, and a counsellor, the couple reached a compromise. (Getty Images/Purestock)

Over 1,890 cases and 3,000 traffic challans were disposed of at the National Lok Adalat, organised by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chandigarh, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) and the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA).

The press communique said, “The divorce petition was filed by the man who was married since 2009 and had two children. The couple was residing separately since long.”

However, with the intervention of justice Lisa Gill, executive chairperson, SLSA, Chandigarh; Puneet Mohan Sharma, additional district and sessions judge, Chandigarh, and a counsellor, the couple reached a compromise.

“The petitioner and his wife happily agreed to live together along with their children, making for a happy family reunion. Lok Adalats work in the spirit of harmony, compromise and understanding, hence both the parties feel satisfied,” the press communique added.

Apart from this case, 12 benches, headed by serving judicial officers, disposed of 1,896 cases. It included four criminal compoundable cases, 1,692 cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, involving an amount of ₹72 lakh, and 25 motor accident claim cases, involving over ₹2 crore.

The other cases included 12 matrimonial/family disputes, 30 civil suits and rent cases, 54 executions, involving over ₹5 crore, and four criminal revisions.

In addition to above, 1,469 cases were disposed of by the Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services).

9,850 cases disposed of in Mohali

In Mohali, a total of 9,850 cases were disposed of post compromise and awards of ₹40.86 crore were passed during the National Lok Adalat.

Mohali DLSA secretary Surabhi Prashar said 12,403 cases were taken up by 15 benches that disposed of 9,850 cases by virtue of compromise.

As per Atul Kasana, district and sessions judge-cum-chairman, DLSA, Mohali, these cases included pre-litigative and pending criminal compoundable offences, Negotiable Instruments Act cases, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition cases, electricity and water bills (excluding non-compoundable theft cases), service matters relating to pay and allowances and retiral benefits, revenue cases and other civil cases (rent, easement rights, injunction suits, specific performance suits).

4,810 cases settled in Panchkula

At the District Courts in Panchkula, six benches were constituted for the National Lok Adalat on Saturday.

Rajesh Kumar Yadav, chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, DLSA, Panchkula, said the benches took up a total of 5,653 cases and disposed of 4,810, including criminal compoundable cases, Negotiable Instruments Act cases, money recovery cases, MACT cases, labour disputes cases, disputes relates to electricity and water bills, matrimonial disputes, land acquisition/mutation cases, pension cases, revenue cases, traffic challans, telecom and summary cases, involving a total settlement amount of ₹45.89 lakh.