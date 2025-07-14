Chandigarh: Nayagaon hit by voltage spike, household appliances damaged

A transformer fault occurred on Saturday night, around 11.30 pm, in Vikas Nagar, Nayagaon, causing a short circuit, resulting in voltage spike across the power network. Due to overvoltage, electric appliances in many households in the area got damaged. Residents said when a lineman did appear for repairs, he did not bring a ladder and they had to arrange one. (HT Photo)

The area plunged into darkness and was without electricity till it was restored again on Sunday evening.

Sanjay Kumar, a 49 years old paralysed patient, gasped for cool air in his room as power outage made his illness worse. Anil Kumar, his younger brother mentioned that after 8 pm on Sunday, the electricity was restored in the neighbourhood but his house remained without light after that as well. “When I asked linemen to check the electricity connection to my home, they said their duty hours are over. It is hard to see my brother suffering because of the officials’ negligence,” Anil said.

Residents said that their complaints on Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) toll free number: 1912 and to other local numbers of the PSPCL office fell on deaf ears. They said that a lineman came in the morning to see the transformer but electricity was not restored till 7 pm on Sunday.

Vijay, Vikas Nagar resident, said, “The main stabiliser in my home caught fire due to voltage spike in the power supply. Being an IT service provider, I couldn’t use my laptop and my business suffered due to an electricity cut. We do not even know how much more damage the overvoltage might have caused as there has been no light since the night.”

Vikas said that his calls to the PSPCL officials on the official helpline number remained unanswered. “I tried reaching them numerous times,” he added. Anil, another resident, said “Following the transformer short circuit, there was a sudden surge in light intensity that fused all the bulbs in my home and damaged my inverter.”

Chaman Lal, another resident, said, “This is not the first time we are facing a power outage due to a short circuit. We have official numbers of the PSPCL but nobody picks our call. In the evening, as a lineman came to repair the transformer, he complained of not having a ladder to repair the wires. We had to arrange one for him. Rather than replacing all the burnt wires, he used temporary measures and did not provide a permanent fix.”

However, executive engineer Taranjeet Singh denied receiving any complaint from the residents. “We did not receive any complaints regarding power outage in Nayagaon. Residents can call on complaint centre numbers: 96461-19214, 9646115973,” he added.