Chandigarh: Neighbour attacks man, daughter with knives in Sector 26

A 64-year-old man and his daughter sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked with knives by a neighbour and his aide in Sector 26 on Saturday night. Police have registered an FIR under Sections 118(1), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused, Dhruv, a resident of Sector 26, and Aman, a resident of Mauli Jagran. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the FIR, complainant Darshan Lal, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, stated that he was home around 10.15 pm, when he heard loud commotion in the street.

On stepping outside, he saw his neighbour’s son Dhruv arguing with his son, Sumit. Darshan said he intervened and managed to pacify Dhruv, who allegedly warned him, saying, “I’ll teach you a lesson.”

When the complainant asked his son about the argument, Sumit informed him that Dhruv had been quarrelling with him over a street dog. Meanwhile, Darshan’s daughter Monika also reached the spot, and several neighbours gathered around during the discussion.

The FIR states that suddenly, Dhruv and his associate Aman, who had appeared from within the crowd, approached them wielding knives. Dhruv allegedly stabbed Darshan in his left shoulder, while Aman stabbed Monika in her back. The two accused then fled the spot, allegedly threatening the family: “You survived today, but next time we will not spare you.”

According to the medico-legal reports, both victims suffered sharp weapon injuries.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the two accused.