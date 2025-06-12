Chandigarh: No ramp, lift in office meant to aid individuals with disabilities

Meant to provide justice to disabled persons, the office of the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities in Sector 18, which is situated on the first floor, has no facility of lift or ramp. The commission, which has the responsibility to ensure the effective implementation of Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, itself is ignoring the Sections 40 and 44 which mandate the accessibility of physical infrastructure to the disabled persons, say visitors. A differently abled man using a staircase to reach the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities’ office, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The RPWD Act, 2016, specifies 21 types of disabilities. The Section 44 of the RPwD Act goes on to state that no establishment shall be granted permission to build any structure if the building plan does not adhere to the rules under Section 40 and no establishment shall be issued a certificate of completion or allowed to take occupation of a building unless it has adhered to such rules. In the already built infrastructure, the Act calls for provisions for making it accessible to disabled persons.

After the Supreme Court directions to states to appoint commissioners for persons with disabilities, the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities was set up in Chandigarh in September 2024. The commissioner was appointed and given office in Sector 18, the same building that houses Chandigarh Right to Service Commission and other offices.

As many as 50 cases were listed in the past nine months in the commission that has quasi-judicial powers with about 60% being settled, said commissioner Madhvi Kataria. “I have written to the social welfare department numerous times to either have the office on the ground floor or make accessibility provisions. The matter has been taken up with the administrator as well. We are hopeful to have a positive outcome,” she said.

As a temporary arrangement, the cases related to people with locomotor disability are heard on the ground floor who are unable to walk upstairs.

National Association for the Blind’s executive member Shiv Kumar, who suffers from visual disability, said, “Not just locomotor disability, the office structure is not friendly for those with visual, hearing and speech disabilities as there are no tactile tiles on floor, no sign language and braille boards in place. Many people are not even aware of the commission’s office because there is no board, website or any awareness about the commission.”

Navpreet Ganga, LLB student from Panjan University, who uses crutch to walk, said, “Nothing feels more demeaning than entering a building with no ramp, no lift, walking on tactile-less floors and having washrooms not made for specially abled.”

Social welfare secretary Anuradha Chagti refused to comment on the issue.

As per the RPwD Rules, 2017, Harmonised Guidelines for Universal Accessibility have been framed on measures to make physical environment, transportation, information and communications accessible to disabled persons. Among the measures missing in the commission’s office are braille/tactile features along with appropriate wayfinding signages, tactile guiding surface indicators and colour contrast at site entrance. There is no floor demarcation in the parking area for people with disability, and also the designated parking is above normal height and only for two wheelers. No beepers are installed at the main entrance point to enable people with visual impairments to locate them. No tactile layout plan along with braille and audio system is there. The guidelines also mention the need to have handrails with braille plates indicating specific location on both sides of the corridors.