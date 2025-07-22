Chandigarh: No women’s quota in PU student body elections this year

Panjab University (PU) has deferred the implementation of female reservation in its student council elections, with officials confirming that the proposed reservation of one seat for women in the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) will now take effect from the next academic session (2025–26) instead of this year. Despite women comprising approximately 52% of the student body, their representation in Panjab University student council leadership remains low. (HT File)

Earlier, the university had announced its intention to reserve one seat in the PUCSC for women to improve gender representation, starting from the 2024–25 session. However, due to pending legal consultations and the ongoing drafting of a student council constitution, the administration has decided to postpone the move.

The idea of reservation was first proposed last session by a committee formed by vice-chancellor Renu Vig to revamp student elections, following the stepping down of the Dean Students Welfare (DSW) office. The committee recommended that one seat be reserved for women, a proposal welcomed by all major student parties. A second committee was formed to determine how the reservation could be implemented, including taking legal opinion on the matter.

Although the new academic session began on July 15, and a draw of lots was expected within 10 days to determine which council seat would be reserved, university officials now confirm that no such draw is currently planned. The V-C Renu Vig stated, “When the result of the PUCSC election is declared this year, it will be announced which post will be reserved next year. Subsequently, it will be rotated to the next post each year.”

Sources within the committee revealed that clarity on legal provisions and alignment with Lyngdoh Committee Guidelines remains pending. “The university is also drafting a constitution for the student council to avoid contradictions. A final call on women’s reservation will be made once that process is complete, possibly after calling a general body meeting,”an official on condition of anonymity said.

While the proposal enjoys broad support, some student parties raised concerns about election planning. They noted that without knowing in advance which post will be reserved, selecting candidates becomes more difficult—especially if key positions like president were reserved. Despite women comprising approximately 52% of the student body, representation in PUCSC leadership remains low. Only one woman, Kanupriya, has served as president (2018–19), and the most recent council had only one woman, Ranmeekjot Kaur, elected as vice president. Some student voices have also called for reservations for SC and OBC students, or a combined approach within the proposed women’s seat.