Chandigarh: Notification out to recruit 218 JBTs in UT’s primary schools

The UT education department on Monday issued a recruitment notice for the 218 posts of Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) under Samagra Shiksha. The department has a total of 728 sanctioned JBT posts in Samagra Shiksha out of which 218 had been lying vacant. With the recruitment of these posts, the total number of JBT teachers including the regular posts in Chandigarh's primary schools will total around 1625.

Candidates can register themselves beginning August 7, from 11 am onwards by visiting https:/ /www.ssachd.nic.in. The last day to apply for the post is August 28, 2025 till 5 pm. The window to deposit fees online will be open until August 30 up to 2 pm. Out of total 218 posts, 44 are reserved under OBC category, 41 under SC, 22 under EWS and 111 are in general category.

Horizontal reservation will be provided for people with benchmark disability on 8 posts and ex-servicemen on 22 posts. Candidates will be required to click on ‘recruitments’ on the website to submit their application. Merit list for the selected candidates will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in 150 marks objective type test. Qualifying marks will be 40% for all candidates. No interview will be conducted.