Chandigarh: Now, audio of ‘Bishnoi-Parry conversation’ emerges, police launch probe

Days after Inderpreet Singh alias Parry was shot dead in an alleged gang war in Chandigarh’s Sector 26, an audio recording of a phone conversation purportedly between him and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has surfaced. Inderpreet Singh alias Parry was killed on December 2 in what the police believe was a result of the ongoing rivalry between Bishnoi and his one-time friend Goldy Brar’s gang. (HT File)

In the recording, which has now gone viral on social media, the two men are initially heard exchanging greetings. After Bishnoi asks, Parry tells him that he got married on November 13 and that he had met his family recently. Later the tone shifts and Bishnoi is heard saying, “...I used to say in court to get the reader to talk…”

To this Parry responds that he does not visit court and has only received a message. He also inquires about Bishnoi’s health, to which the latter replies that he had been unwell and facing pressure for the past few months while in jail. The conversation reveals that relations between Parry and Bishnoi had deteriorated. Police are verifying the authenticity of the three-minute clip.

Police sources confirmed that the clip is being forensically examined to determine whether it is genuine, when it was recorded, and whether it has any connection to Parry’s murder.

Bishnoi is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail and is accused in several high-profile criminal cases across North India. Parry was killed on December 2 in what the police believe was a result of the ongoing rivalry between Bishnoi and his one-time friend Goldy Brar’s gang.

Parry used to record all conversations, say sources

According to police sources, Parry was known to record all his conversations, and both call recordings are now central evidence in the murder investigation currently underway. Investigators have also recovered another call recording made by Parry shortly before he was killed. The audio, captured through Snapchat, reportedly includes a conversation between Parry and an unidentified man, in which the former asks him to meet at Sector 26.

Police sources say the man Parry was speaking to is suspected to be Piyush Piplani, who was waiting inside a Hyundai Creta SUV minutes before the murder. According to the investigation, the shooter allegedly handed his phone to Parry and got him to speak to someone. While Parry was still holding the phone and speaking, the assailant fired seven bullets into his chest at close range, killing him on the spot. The attackers fled immediately after the assault in the Creta.

Police suspect that Parry may have been lured into a trap under the pretext of a meeting arranged via Snapchat, raising the possibility of internal betrayal within the gang network.

The Hyundai Creta SUV was later traced through closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the area. It was discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from Kota, Rajasthan, and was reported missing in 2024.

Investigators said the vehicle had been extensively modified to conceal its identity, with the chassis numbers smartly hidden or tampered with across multiple parts of the car. However, police were able to trace the vehicle by retrieving the engine number, which eventually led them to its original registration details and theft record.