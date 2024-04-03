 Chandigarh: Owners of 2 more bottling plants booked for operating sans permit - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Owners of 2 more bottling plants booked for operating sans permit

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 03, 2024 09:22 AM IST

The FIRs were lodged against the owners of High Field Distillers and Bottlers Ltd, Plot Number 211, and Rock and Storm Bottlers Pvt Ltd, Plot Number 214, both in Phase 1, Industrial Area in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police on Tuesday booked the owners of two more bottling plants in the city for preparing Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) without valid permit and further transporting these to other states illegally.

Chandigarh Police are also investigating how the liquor was being transported by road to even dry states like Bihar. (Getty image)
Chandigarh Police are also investigating how the liquor was being transported by road to even dry states like Bihar. (Getty image)

Police are also investigating how the liquor was being transported by road to even dry states like Bihar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The FIRs were lodged against the owners of High Field Distillers and Bottlers Ltd, Plot Number 211, and Rock and Storm Bottlers Pvt Ltd, Plot Number 214, both in Phase 1, Industrial Area.

They were booked under Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act, and Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. The FIRs also name “others” who illegally brought extra neutral alcohol (ENA), prepared IMFL liquor and sold it in other states without permit.

Police had received secret information that alcohol manufactured in Chandigarh-based bottling plants was being smuggled to other states.

Earlier, on March 30, joint teams of the UT excise department and local police had raided four other bottling plants — M/s Empire Alcobrew Pvt Ltd, Queen Distilleries & Bottlers Pvt Ltd, Shivalik Beverages Pvt Ltd and Zannat Distilleries Pvt Ltd — after obtaining search warrants, a day after police had booked their owners for similar offences.

Police had also confiscated computers from their offices, as it was suspected that the management of these bottling plants deleted important entries. “A forensic examination of the computers will be done to recover deleted data,” said an investigating official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Owners of 2 more bottling plants booked for operating sans permit
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On