Chandigarh: Panjab University mulls live-streaming senate meetings

In its meet scheduled for July 7, Panjab University (PU) syndicate will deliberate on allowing webcast of the senate meetings. The move is aimed at increasing access to those who want to follow the proceedings. As per the agenda, the Panjab University syndicate will also deliberate on installing a screen outside the venue (HT File Photo)

The issue was raised during zero hour at senate meeting on February 19. In the meet, Gurmeet Singh pointed out that paid CDs of the proceedings are issued in this time of digitalisation and said that the meetings should be webcast.

As per the agenda, the syndicate will also deliberate on installing a screen outside the venue.

The senate, which is the varsity’s apex governing body, comprises of 91 members, 47 of whom are elected from eight constituencies. The remaining are nominated or ex-officio members.

The syndicate will also take a call on the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously as per the National Education Policy (NEP).

As per the guidelines, a student can pursue two full-time academic programmes in physical mode provided that the timings for class of both courses do not clash. Students however, are free to pursue one full-time programme and one open and distance learning, or two open and distance learning or online mode programmes simultaneously.

The multiple entry and exit points as envisioned under the NEP would be applicable to both courses. Any student who wants to pursue two degrees needs to submit an undertaking at the time of admission and register with the academic bank of credits.

The syndicate will also take up Intellectual Property Right Policy (IPR) 2023 of centre for industry institute partnership programme for approval. Under this, an IPR committee will also be formed to streamline the patenting process in the varsity. Expenses up to ₹75,000/patent will be funded by PU for protection of IPR.

A letter sent by the University Institute of Engineering and Technology director requesting withdrawal of the PUCET exam for ME and MTech courses in National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Sector 26, will be presented before the syndicate.