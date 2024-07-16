 Chandigarh: Panjab University partly rolls back hike in mess prices - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Panjab University partly rolls back hike in mess prices

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Jul 16, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The new rates of meals in hostel messes of Panjab University have been fixed at ₹41 per meal for male students and ₹47 for a special meal. For female students the price per meal is ₹40.5 per meal, while the price for a special meal is the same

After increasing meal costs in hostel messes of Panjab University (PU), officials have decided to partly roll back on the initially planned hikes after dean of students welfare (DSW) held a meeting with student representatives on Monday.

PU, Chandigarh officials will hold a meeting with the contractors regarding quality concerns over food once all the messes open up. Some student leaders will also be invited for the same. (HT Photo)
PU, Chandigarh officials will hold a meeting with the contractors regarding quality concerns over food once all the messes open up. Some student leaders will also be invited for the same. (HT Photo)

The new rates have been fixed at 41 per meal for male students and 47 for a special meal. For female students the price per meal is 40.5 per meal, while the price for a special meal is the same.

This is the first increase in meal prices after three years. In 2021-2022, for male students the per meal cost was 39 per meal. It had been revised to 46.25 per meal, a 7.25 per meal increase. For female students, the price has gone up from 37.5 per meal to 44.50 per meal, a 7 increase. The cost for a special meal was increased from 45.5 to 51 per meal.

After student parties protested on the matter, two meetings were held, including the second one on Monday. Students were demanding that the price of a meal should be brought down to 35 per meal for a normal meal and 40 per meal for a special meal. Officials had maintained that this would not be viable, and they would have to reduce some items from the meal to bring it down to 35. Now, officials have confirmed that the new prices will still retain everything from the previous meals.

Speaking about the matter, DSW professor Amit Chauhan said, “We heard the students’ point as well and it was highlighted how there were lapses in the food’s quality. We will also ask contractors to strictly maintain the standards.”

Officials will also hold a meeting with the contractors regarding quality concerns over food once all the messes open up. Some student leaders will also be invited for the same.

While many of the student party representatives have accepted this roll back by the varsity, some of the student parties have opposed this and said there should be no increment. President of Students For Society (SFS) Sandeep said, “With heightened inflation and falling wages, it is not appropriate for a public university to increase rates like this. There is no end to such annual hikes and we demand that the prices be kept fixed for the students.” While a protest was planned at the Student Centre on Thursday regarding the issue, the parties will announce their next course of action soon.

PU officials have meanwhile reassured that they will continue to give 10 lakh food subsidy to students based on their income as they have done in previous years for the underprivileged students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Panjab University partly rolls back hike in mess prices
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On