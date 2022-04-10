Chandigarh: Para sports carnival at Sukhna on April 16

The City Beautiful will host its first-ever sports carnival for persons with disabilities at Sukhna Lake on April 16.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will flag off the one-day tournament at Sukhna Lake Sports Complex at 4.30 pm.

The event is being organised by Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28, a non-profit organisation working for the empowerment of people facing severe disabilities due to spinal or brain injuries.

Chandigarh Spinal Rehab founder Nicky P Kaur said, “Over 50 para-athletes from across the country, including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, will participate in this unique event, which will feature boating, canoe racing, archery, fencing, javelin and a friendly kabbadi match.”