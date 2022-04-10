Chandigarh: Para sports carnival at Sukhna on April 16
The City Beautiful will host its first-ever sports carnival for persons with disabilities at Sukhna Lake on April 16.
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will flag off the one-day tournament at Sukhna Lake Sports Complex at 4.30 pm.
The event is being organised by Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28, a non-profit organisation working for the empowerment of people facing severe disabilities due to spinal or brain injuries.
Chandigarh Spinal Rehab founder Nicky P Kaur said, “Over 50 para-athletes from across the country, including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, will participate in this unique event, which will feature boating, canoe racing, archery, fencing, javelin and a friendly kabbadi match.”
Ludhiana | Divisional commissioner pushes for ridge seeding technique to help conserve groundwater
For conservation of depleting groundwater table, divisional commissioner (Patiala division) Chander Gaind urged the farmers to adopt ridge seeding technique for sowing paddy instead of the conventional method of flooding the field. Gaind said he held a meeting with Progressive farmer Surjeet Singh Sadhugarh, who has been successfully using this technique over the years a few days ago, where the latter presented ways to save water and protect the environment through modern farming techniques.
Education director pulls up Ludhiana DEO for inaction against illegal construction at school
Taking strict note of the non-compliance of Kaur's previous two orders to probe the alleged illegal construction at Government Primary School, Sukhdev Nagar, and submit a report regarding the same, the Punjab education department director in his latest communication said district education officer elementary Jaswinder Kaur would be held personally responsible for the delay. Despite repeated calls and messages seeking her response against the allegations, Kaur refrained from speaking on the issue.
Freedom in the air for rhinos in UP’s Dudhwa national park
Dudhwa rhinos would soon feel fresh air of freedom away from their fenced enclosures in Dudhwa National Park here. A radio collar is a wide band of machine-belting fitted with a small radio transmitter and battery used for animal tracking. Field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Sanjay Kumar Pathak said the step was being taken on the directives of UP chief wildlife warden to ensure exposure of Dudhwa rhinos to free ranging and habitat improvement.
Woman stabbed to death in Bathinda
HT Correspondents Bathinda/Sangrur A 42-year-old woman, Bijli Devi, was stabbed to death by her neighbour Ram Singh in Bathinda on Saturday evening. The deceased's husband, Kanhiyya Lal, said the accused attacked Devi when she was alone at home in Sirki Bazar locality. It was after Lal incidentally went home and found Singh allegedly attacking Devi that the latter was arrested. Kotwali police station SHO Parminder Singh said the motive behind the crime was being ascertained.
Prayagraj’s Phaphamau bridge to be turned into Ganga museum soon
Efforts have begun to transform the historical two-storey rail-road Phaphamau bridge over the Ganga river, popularly known as Curzon Bridge, into a Ganga museum. The idea was to have a multimedia infotainment system, which will narrate culture, heritage, temples, food, clothes, mythology sprouted along the river Ganga. The bridge has a single broad gauge line between the girders and a roadway on top. This bridge was officially named Motilal Nehru Setu after independence.
