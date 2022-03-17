Chandigarh: Parents’ body seeks 15% school fee deduction for 2021-22 session
The Chandigarh Parents’ Association has written to the UT education secretary, seeking that private schools be directed to reduce their fees by 15% for 2021-22, similar to the previous academic session.
“Private schools have made huge savings in their recurring expenses in the last two years, since the schools were closed. A significant number of students had to change schools or dropped out during the lockdown and some parents have been unable to pay the fees even till now,” the letter states.
They also expressed gratitude to the UT education department for reducing fees for the 2020-21 session, citing underutilised facilities owing to the lockdown.
President of the association Nitin Goyal, said, “All private schools are mandated to upload their balance sheets online, yet many of them don’t do it. As they claim to have suffered heavy losses during the lockdowns and say that the fees is needed to run the school, the balance sheet will paint a clear picture of how much money the schools really need.”
The private schools meanwhile have opposed this move. President of Independent Schools Association HS Mamik, said, “It is impossible to provide relief this way. The order issued by the department, even for the 2020-2021, is illegal and we will challenge it in court soon. Such orders for the city’s schools have to come from the Lok Sabha and can’t be issued just by the department.”
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics