Chandigarh: Parents protest Group Home admission terms

Parents and guardians of mentally ill and intellectually disabled individuals staged a peaceful protest outside Punjab Raj Bhawan on Thursday, opposing the financial burden and stringent terms tied to admission into the Sector-31 Group Home for persons with disabilities. Some of the Group Home applicants and their family members protesting outside Punjab Raj Bhawan on Thursday, demanding intervention of UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria in the matter. The social welfare department has issued notices, prohibiting families from challenging admission terms in court. (HT Photo)

Around 40 protesters, including applicants and their family members, held posters and participated in a candlelight march, urging UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to intervene.

They expressed concerns over recent notices issued by the social welfare department which they claim place undue pressure on families to accept harsh financial conditions without legal recourse. The department’s communication reportedly mandates that parents or guardians must accept all terms and conditions to qualify for admission to the Group Home. One of the clauses prohibits families from challenging these terms in court once accepted. Among the disputed conditions are a ₹20-lakh security deposit and ₹7,000 monthly fee for daycare, and cross-subsidy charges—fees that many families say are unaffordable.

Rita Sharma, a single parent of an adult son with mental and physical disability, said, “We have received threatening letters from the director of the department asking us to agree to all conditions within three days or lose eligibility, adding that we cannot seek legal help later. This is unjust and coercive.”

The protesters submitted a seven-point memorandum to the Raj Bhawan staff, demanding urgent revision of the terms. Key demands include reducing security deposit, waiving additional charges and rationalising the admission process.