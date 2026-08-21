Chandigarh: Passed sans discussion in last meet, 16 table agendas junked

All the 16 controversial table agenda items including the one amounting to ₹227 crore passed without discussion in the previous municipal corporation (MC) House meeting were rejected on Thursday. Mayor Saurabh Joshi made it clear that all BJP councillors were in favour of rejecting the disputed agenda items and had supported the decision. (HT File)

The issue had remained a major point of contention for the past several days, with councillors questioning how such major proposals had been brought before the House as table agendas.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi made it clear that all BJP councillors were in favour of rejecting the disputed agenda items and had supported the decision.

As the House meeting began, the mayor immediately announced that all the table agendas have been rejected and will be brought to the House again in the next MC House meeting in the main agenda.

As Opposition councillors protested as to why such agendas were passed, the mayor asked them as to why those who were sitting in the House at the time these table agendas were passed did not object that time.

“A number of councillors of AAP were present but stayed mum that time when the table agendas were passed and are now protesting. Many others leave the House in the evening when agendas are taken up. Why weren’t all present when these proceedings were taking place?” he said.

Former mayor Harpreet Babla questioned what was the urgency that the agenda of such a huge amount was brought to the House in such a manner.

Commissioner Amit Kumar said that there are two ways by which the table agenda can be annulled. “We can send it to the administration and get it annulled from there. The second way is to discuss the same and get it annulled here,” he said.

Later, after a heated discussion, councillors were asked to register by a show of hands if they favored the table agendas passed during the previous meeting. As the councillors raised their hands, the table agendas were cancelled and a photograph was also taken to register their vote.