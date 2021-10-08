Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Patwari held while accepting 2,000 graft
The complainant alleged that he needed a copy of the fard of his house and the patwari demanded 5,000 for it, even though the official fee is 3.
A team of vigilance officers had laid a trap to arrest the Chandigarh patwari after a complaint was received, (HT File/representational image)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 03:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh vigilance department arrested a patwari of the revenue department on Thursday while taking a bribe of 2,000.

The accused, Vinod Kumar, was arrested at in his office in Bhopal Singh stadium, Burail.

The complainant (whose name was withheld by vigilance) had alleged that he needed a copy of the fard of his house and Kumar demanded 5,000 for it, even though the official fee is 3.

After negotiations, the amount was settled at 4,000 and the complainant paid 2,000 to Kumar, following which he approached vigilance.

A team comprising independent witnesses and officers of vigilance police station was constituted under OSD Vigilance Deepak Yadav. A trap was laid at the patwari’s office and he was arrested red handed.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at vigilance police station. Kumar will be produced before a court on Friday.

