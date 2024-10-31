Menu Explore
Chandigarh: PEC receives 7-crore grant from science ministry for research

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 31, 2024 08:38 AM IST

The main objective of PURSE scheme is to strengthen research capacity of performing Indian universities and provide support for nurturing research ecosystem and strengthening their research and development base

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has received a grant of 7.14 crore under the Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) project under the Union ministry of science and technology.

The achievement places PEC among only nine institutions selected in the country this year. (HT File photo)
The achievement places PEC among only nine institutions selected in the country this year. (HT File photo)

The project was commenced in the year 2009 exclusively for the university sector. The main objective of the scheme is to strengthen research capacity of performing Indian universities and provide support for nurturing research ecosystem and strengthening their research and development base.

The achievement was made possible through the efforts of principal investigator Vasundhara Singh and collaborative teams across all engineering and science departments of PEC. Singh, a professor of chemistry in the institute’s applied science department, has been instrumental in securing this grant. The achievement places PEC among only nine institutions selected in the country this year.

Under the PURSE project, PEC and other leading institutions will develop innovative solutions in human health, clean energy production, drug discovery using human organ-on-chip technology, climate change response, and quantum technology applications.

