Chandigarh: Pedestrian killed in hit-&-run in Manimajra

A day after he was hit by a speeding car near the Housing Board Light Point in Manimajra, a 58-year-old man died during treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, on Monday. The car driver neither slowed down nor sounded the horn before the collision, the eyewitness said, adding that the driver fled the spot immediately after the accident. (HT File)

The mishap took place around 9 pm on Sunday night, when the victim, Rajesh Kumar, was crossing the road from the side of Mela Ground towards Hotel Select. An eyewitness, Abrar Ahmed, an auto driver from Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, told the police that as soon as Rajesh crossed the road divider grille, a white car, bearing a Punjab registration number, came at high speed from the Housing Board Light Point side and rammed into him.

The car driver neither slowed down nor sounded the horn before the collision, the eyewitness said, adding that the driver fled the spot immediately after the accident. Rajesh sustained severe injuries and was rushed to GMCH-32 by a PCR vehicle, where he succumbed during treatment.

Ahmed, who was returning home from the auto stand near the light point when the accident happened, has assured the police that he can identify the driver if brought face to face. A case under Section 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (death by negligence) has been registered at the Manimajra police station against the driver.