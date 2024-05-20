 Chandigarh: PGI admn to implement same and similar wages after June 6 - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
Chandigarh: PGI admn to implement same and similar wages after June 6

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 20, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Contract workers’ JAC organised a meeting after the decision and agreed to wait for release of revised wages and other benefits, with the salary of May 2024, payable on June 7

In response to PGIMER contract worker unions’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) letter, dated May 13, 2024, to give written assurance for release of revised wages and other benefits, the PGIMER administration on Saturday expressed its inability to proceed before June 6, citing the Model Code of Conduct.

Due to delay in implementing equal pay for equal work, PGIMER, Chandigarh, contractual workers had held a peaceful protest from May 8 to 13 by wearing black badges during duty hours. (HT File Photo)
Due to delay in implementing equal pay for equal work, PGIMER, Chandigarh, contractual workers had held a peaceful protest from May 8 to 13 by wearing black badges during duty hours. (HT File Photo)

JAC organised a meeting after the decision and agreed to wait for release of revised wages and other benefits, with the salary of May 2024 payable on June 7. It further requested the PGIMER administration to release the arrears of difference of same and similar wages within 2-3 weeks and latest by June 30, 2024.

On April 19, the Union ministry of health and family welfare had conveyed its approval for budget of 46 crore for release of arrears of same and similar wages.

Due to delay n implementing equal pay for equal work, PGIMER’s contractual workers had held a peaceful protest from May 8 to 13 by wearing black badges during duty hours.

