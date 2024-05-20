Chandigarh: PGI admn to implement same and similar wages after June 6

In response to PGIMER contract worker unions’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) letter, dated May 13, 2024, to give written assurance for release of revised wages and other benefits, the PGIMER administration on Saturday expressed its inability to proceed before June 6, citing the Model Code of Conduct. Due to delay in implementing equal pay for equal work, PGIMER, Chandigarh, contractual workers had held a peaceful protest from May 8 to 13 by wearing black badges during duty hours. (HT File Photo)

JAC organised a meeting after the decision and agreed to wait for release of revised wages and other benefits, with the salary of May 2024 payable on June 7. It further requested the PGIMER administration to release the arrears of difference of same and similar wages within 2-3 weeks and latest by June 30, 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On April 19, the Union ministry of health and family welfare had conveyed its approval for budget of ₹46 crore for release of arrears of same and similar wages.

Due to delay n implementing equal pay for equal work, PGIMER’s contractual workers had held a peaceful protest from May 8 to 13 by wearing black badges during duty hours.