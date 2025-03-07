Chandigarh: PGI campus residents decry storage of human organ specimens in residential area

People residing on the PGIMER campus on Thursday raised concerns over human organ specimens from the institute’s anatomy museum being temporarily stored in the residential quarters. The PGIMER spokesperson issued a statement, clarifying that temporary relocation of museum samples was done to facilitate renovation of the anatomy museum here (HT)

In a complaint submitted to the police post in Sector 12, they demanded an immediate investigation and relocation of the specimens, citing health risks and an unbearable foul smell.

The residents of the area said that a group of unidentified people came in different vehicles and an ambulance, and kept human organs and other items in three houses.

The complaint was signed by Ranjitha Kumari, Kiran Kumari and Pinki Sinha, who were walking around this area in the afternoon and noticed the ambulance and vehicles stop near these houses, with people wearing PPP kits with masks, and carrying glass cases with what appeared to be human organs. According to a resident, the foul smell could be that of formalin in which the biological specimens are stored, and the chemical can lead to irritation in the eyes, respiratory issues, cough, etc.

The PGIMER spokesperson issued a statement clarifying that temporary relocation of museum samples was done to facilitate renovation of the anatomy museum here. During this time, the non-hazardous study material that was regularly utilised by students for educational purposes had been safely and securely stored in accordance with proper protocols. However, in response to the concerns raised by residents in the area, a decision has been taken to relocate all specimens to alternative place, the spokesperson said.