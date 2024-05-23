Chandigarh PGI docs hold candle light protest against workplace harassment

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, held a candle light protest on Wednesday at the advanced trauma centre ramp against workplace harassment in medical institutions. Three days back, a first-year paediatrics PG resident at Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical Health & Sciences College in Dehradun died by suicide due to the alleged toxic work culture of his department. (Getty image)

The protest was in response to the death of a resident doctor at Shri Guru Ram Rai (SGRR) Institute of Medical Health & Sciences College in Dehradun. Three days back, a first-year paediatrics PG resident at the college died by suicide due to the alleged toxic work culture of his department.

The Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors’ Network (IMA JDN) has condemned the departmental toxicity and called for fixed working hours for resident doctors, along with a thorough investigation into the matter. The postgraduate medical student was reportedly overworked, sleep-deprived and barely had time to eat.

ARD president Dr Hariharan said, “As in respect and solidarity of our beloved colleague and his bereaved family. We, the ARD, would like to extend our support to the nationwide protest against the atrocity that happened.”

“More than 100 resident doctors gathered and peacefully registered a candle light protest inside the hospital,” he added.

Similarly, last year a senior resident doctor attempted suicide on July 18, accusing an associate professor of subjecting him to humiliation and creating an unbearable environment since he joined PGIMER, Chandigarh. However, his colleagues intervened and stopped him.

90% docs in stress: Study

In 2018, the psychiatry department of the PGIMER conducted a study on stress levels in resident doctors. The study concluded that 90% of resident doctors, mainly in the first and second years, are stressed. 86% didn’t seek psychiatric help and 57% feel there’s a stigma attached to mental health problems. The study also found that 90% of doctors are moderately or severely stressed, which means their routines are affected and they are finding it difficult to cope with life.