Chandigarh: PGI resident doctors accuse assistant professor of harassment

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 17, 2024 09:44 AM IST

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at PGIMER has filed a formal complaint against an assistant professor from the department of anaesthesia, accusing him of harassment and unprofessional conduct.

In response, the assistant professor denied the allegations, calling them baseless. (HT File)
In an e-mail sent to the Union health ministry, with a copy to the PGIMER director, the ARD detailed several incidents, including inappropriate remarks made in the OT coffee room, false accusations against the ARD president, and persistent, inappropriate calls to a female ARD representative, urging her to end the resident doctors’ strike, which began on August 11, 2024.

The ARD also expressed concerns over a breach of confidentiality, alleging that the assistant professor leaked sensitive information to the media.

In response, the assistant professor denied the allegations, calling them baseless. He admitted asking the residents not to strike, citing the need to keep the hospital running. He also claimed that the ARD president had not attended duty in the past three months, sharing a duty roster as evidence. He said the ARD president suspected him of informing the director about his absence, leading to these accusations.

The ARD president also served his resignation letter from the DM intensive care course on October 14, but on October 15 he withdrew his resignation.

