Chandigarh | PGIMER carries out its seventh successful heart transplant
After the family of a 19-year-old brain-dead patient donated his organs at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the institute conducted its seventh heart transplant.
The patient, Yogesh Kumar, who hailed from Karnal district in Haryana, had met with an accident on March 16.
PGIMER neurosurgery department’s Dr Apinder Preet Singh said, “Despite best efforts and given the extent of head injury, chances of Yogesh Kumar’s survival seemed extremely bleak and we apprised the family about the prognosis. We also advised the transplant coordinators to discuss the option of organ donation with them in case of any eventuality. But he was declared brain dead on March 19.”
Following the family’s consent, the heart, liver, kidneys, pancreas and corneas were retrieved from the donor for transplant.
Commending his team for the leap forward in successfully accomplishing just the seventh heart transplant, PGIMER director Dr Surjit Singh said, “Despite cadaver donor organ transplants picking up at a consistent pace in different pockets in the country, heart transplants are still very uncommon because of its complexities. On Monday, PGIMER has to its credit the successfully accomplished seventh heart transplant and all those involved in this intricate operation including cardiologists, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeons, transplant coordinators, testing labs, technical and nursing staff deserve appreciation.”
The cardiothoracic and vascular surgery team, who performed the surgery, was headed by Dr Shyam KS Thingnam.
