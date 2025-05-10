Chandigarh PGIMER deputes 13-member medical team to J&K

A 13-member medical team of doctors, nursing officers and transport staff from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has been deputed to Jammu & Kashmir for national duty, officials said on Friday. The tertiary care hospital has already been providing assistance to the hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir. (HT File)

The medical team comprises of eight doctors from different specialities, two nursing officers and three employees for transport support.

The team includes Dr Amit Sharma and Dr Sachin from anaesthesia; Dr Swapnesh Sahu and Dr Gokul Krishan Hari from general/vascular surgery; Dr Himanshu Kanwar and Dr Udit K Jayant from Orthopaedics; Dr Mahesh and Dr Sachin C Nair from plastic surgery. Nursing officers Narinder Tyagi and Ramesh Kumar will assist in patient care and transport support will be provided by Shiv Nath, Pradeep Kumar and Lakhvir Singh.

The team will report to Dr Ashutosh Gupta, principal-cum-dean, Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu.

On Thursday, it sent five ambulances with first aid kits to J&K. PGIMER has been on high alert after Operation Sindoor, said medical superintendent Dr Vipin Kaushal.