Chandigarh: PGIMER flags 14.3-crore HIMCARE dues owed by Himachal govt

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has expressed concern over prolonged delay in settlement of claims under the HIMCARE health scheme, run by the Himachal Pradesh government. The HIMCARE scheme provides eligible families with cashless treatment of up to ₹ 5 lakh annually. PGIMER caters to an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 patients from Himachal Pradesh every year under this scheme. (HT File)

On March 8 last year, PGIMER introduced a cashless treatment facility under the HIMCARE scheme, benefitting thousands of patients from Himachal Pradesh. Under the earlier system, patients were required to secure cost estimates, seek approvals from Shimla, and submit bills for reimbursement—a process that could stretch over several months. The cashless system eliminated these hurdles, allowing patients to initiate treatment by simply submitting a photocopy of their HIMCARE card along with their hospital slip

At a recent governing body (GB) meeting, minutes of which were released on Thursday, officials revealed that PGIMER has submitted 1,478 claims, amounting to approximately ₹14.3 crore, all of which remain pending. As per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between PGIMER and the Himachal government, these claims are to be cleared within a month. However, repeated delay in claim clearance will lead to excessive financial liability on PGIMER but also raises fears of audit objections in the future, says the GB.

The GB directed the Institute to take up the matter of pending payments with the State Government on priority and ensure timely payments.

Body approves land for PGI Sarangpur centre

The GB also ratified the approval granted by the union minister of health and family welfare for development of 50.76 acre of land of PGIMER in Sarangpur for construction of medical college for undergraduate students and other medical centres.

The body advised the Institute to send a detailed project report to the Ministry for seeking the approval of the department of expenditure, ministry of finance. The chief secretary, Chandigarh mentioned that as per the Rule 8 of Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, the construction of building has to be completed within 3 years from the date of possession of the land. The GB directed the Institute to seek extension in time for construction on the land allotted in Sarangpur from the UT Administration.