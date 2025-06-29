Chandigarh: PGIMER issues show-cause notice to new OPD canteen contractor

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has issued a show-cause notice to the new OPD canteen contractor, Dheeraj Dhawan, on charges of fleecing patients. To explore better options for canteen regulations, PGIMER has also sent a proposal to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to manage four of its canteens. (HT File)

This comes days after HT had highlighted how the contractor inflating the bills by serving them items that they hadn’t even ordered. The sole canteen in the New OPD building, it sees an average of 1,000 visitors a day.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “We are dedicated to maintaining a secure, clean, and efficient environment for everyone at PGIMER—be it patients, researchers, or students. Any contractor found negligent or non-compliant will face appropriate action, including criminal proceedings if the situation warrants. We have given the new OPD contractor a month’s show-cause notice.”

Repeated attempts to contact the contractor did not elicit any response.

PGIMER management has revealed that in the recent weeks that the institute has identified some instances of non-compliance and negligence by contractors that jeopardise the safety and comfort of those on campus. In response, the institute has initiated stringent action against erring contractors, including issuing termination orders where necessary.

Proposal for IRCTC to manage 4 canteens

To explore better options for canteen regulations, PGIMER has also sent a proposal to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to manage four of its canteens. The proposal has been sent for cafeterias of Advanced Trauma Centre, Advanced Cardiac Centre and Advanced Paediatric Centre and fifth floor doctor’s canteen in Nehru block. A team of IRCTC, including a chief manager, will visit PGIMER to assess the feasibility of the project.

PGIMER deputy director (administration) Pankaj Rai said, “There is a need to overhaul our service delivery systems to better serve our patients and staff. Partnering with IRCTC, known for its robust catering and hospitality services, will be a right step in this direction.’

300 ex-servicemen to be hired for security

To strengthen the security and patient flow in the institute, PGIMER is set to hire 300 ex-servicemen as security personnel. The institute has received an approval for the hiring and a tender process is going on. DDA, Pankaj Rai said, “PGIMER has received approval to hire 300 ex-servicemen as security personnel, who will be deployed at all critical areas to supplement our existing security team. These security personnel will be hired within a month, and this initiative will further enhance our ability to manage patient and visitor well-being more effectively.

Additionally, the institute’s administration has assured that all contractual arrangements will be regularly monitored, and any irregularities will be dealt with firmly.