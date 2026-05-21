Chandigarh: PGIMER observes World IBD Day

The division of paediatric gastroenterology and hepatology at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER ) observed World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Day by organising a comprehensive patient awareness session dedicated to paediatric IBD, highlighting the rapid rise of inflammatory bowel disease among children in India and the urgent need for specialised, child-centric management. The session highlighted that paediatric IBD, including ulcerative colitis and crohn’s Ddisease, is often more aggressive in children than adults. (HT File)

Addressing the gathering, professor Sadhna Lal, head of division, paediatric gastroenterology and hepatology, PGIMER, highlighted the growing prevalence of paediatric IBD in India and expressed concern over widespread misinformation and delayed diagnosis.

Professor Lal stated that, “IBD in children is no longer rare. Factors like dietary changes, urban lifestyles, processed food habits and indiscriminate use of antibiotics and acid-suppressing medicines have contributed significantly to this growing burden.”

Emphasising the distinct nature of childhood IBD, Lal remarked, “Children are not small adults. Paediatric IBD requires a complete different approach because the disease affects not only the intestine but also the child’s growth, nutrition, emotional wellbeing, schooling and overall development.”

She further stressed that children with IBD must be evaluated and managed by trained paediatric gastroenterologists rather than adult specialists.

“Treating children like small adults is a clinical misjudgement. Paediatric IBD behaves differently, progresses differently and requires specialised expertise. Children up to 18 years with IBD should ideally be managed by paediatric gastroenterologists because their nutritional, developmental and psychological needs are unique, she added.

Highlighting the increasing disease burden, she noted that while PGIMER earlier encountered only 7–8 paediatric IBD cases annually, the institute is now diagnosing nearly 7–8 new cases every month, reflecting both rising incidence and improved awareness.

Lal cautioned parents against self-medication and premature diagnosis. “Loose motions, abdominal pain, or blood in stools do not automatically indicate IBD. Conditions such as amoebiasis, intestinal infections, and several other disorders can closely mimic IBD in children. Therefore, a thorough evaluation by a trained paediatric gastroenterologist is essential before labelling a child with a lifelong disease,” she said.

The session highlighted that paediatric IBD, including ulcerative colitis and crohn’s Ddisease, is often more aggressive in children than adults and may affect the entire gastrointestinal tract. Delayed diagnosis can adversely impact growth, bone health, nutrition, puberty, mental well-being and academic performance.

A strong emphasis was laid on nutrition and lifestyle modification as important pillars of disease management.

“Well-cooked, fresh and natural foods form the base of dietary therapy, while processed, spicy and deep-fried foods can worsen intestinal inflammation and should be avoided,” she said.

Highlighting the emotional dimension of the disease, Lal remarked, “Stress is one of the major triggers for IBD flare-ups. Since this is a lifelong condition, society, schools and families must adopt a more compassionate and supportive approach so that these children can lead near-normal, productive and confident lives.”

The awareness programme concluded with an interactive discussion session addressing concerns related to diet, stress, schooling, treatment myths and long-term management strategies for children with IBD.