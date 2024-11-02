Chandigarh: PGIMER to launch preventive cardiovascular clinic

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is all geared up to inaugurate its new preventive clinic focused on cardiovascular risk assessment and management. This initiative aims to address critical aspects of heart health, including dietary assessments, psychological issues, and physical activity. The clinic will operate every Wednesday and Saturday from November 2. (HT File photo)

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, will officially inaugurate the clinic on Saturday at the Advanced Cardiac Centre.

Dr Neelam from department of cardiology, along with a dedicated team comprising Dr Krishan K Soni (department of psychiatry), Dr Kapil Goel (department of community medicine), and Navneet (department of dietetics) will run the facility,providing essential services to the community aimed at enhancing cardiovascular health. The clinic will operate every Wednesday and Saturday.

“This clinic represents a significant step forward in our commitment to preventive healthcare. By focusing on early intervention and comprehensive assessment, we hope to empower individuals to take control of their heart health,” said Dr Neelam.

The clinic’s multidisciplinary approach will ensure that patients receive holistic care tailored to their unique needs. In addition to cardiovascular risk assessments, the clinic will also provide education on lifestyle modifications and psychological support, essential components in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, she added.