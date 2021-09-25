Chandigarh PGIMER to resume walk-in OPDs from September 27

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided to resume the walk-in physical consultation facility at its out-patient departments (OPDs).

From September 27, patients can simply walk in to the institute’s New OPD, between 9.15am and 11 am, and can get registered at the respective registration counters. Prior appointments for physical OPDs through tele-consultation and official website will also continue. Earlier, the summer OPD registration timings were 8am to 11am.

“In view of declining Covid cases in Chandigarh and its neighbouring states, we have decided to resume walk-in OPDs. Registration will be open for two hours only to avoid overcrowding and spreading of Covid-19 infection,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER.

Dr Ram said, “Covid test of every patient visiting the OPD is not possible. But we will ensure that people are wearing face masks and sanitising their hands, besides maintaining social distancing.”

Number of online appointments increased

Since the suspension of walk-in consultation and online appointments in March last year, the institute had been providing OPD services through tele-consultation. From June 21 this year, physical consultations resumed, but only after prior appointment through tele-consultation.

On September 6, the institute also restarted the online appointment facility, but with a cap of 30 patients per department to ensure adherence to Covid protocols.

On Friday, PGIMER also decided to allow 50 patients per department and 100 for three major departments —opthalmology (eye), hepatology (liver) and internal medicine.

“Since the pandemic began, PGIMER has been providing all emergency services round the clock, along with essential general OPD services for obstetric, cancer patients and other semi-urgent conditions. The institute had earlier started tele-consultation services, and physical OPDs in a phased manner from June, while the only motive was to prevent exposure of patients with comorbidities to coronavirus,” said Dr Ram.

Patient care derailed amid pandemic

Despite PGIMER’s measures to provide non-Covid care amid the pandemic, patients have been regularly complaining about difficulty in securing appointments for physical consultation and elective surgeries due to the tedious procedures.

Before the contagion started, over 10,000 patients visited PGIMER’s OPDs daily. But now, only 2,000 to 2,500 are being called in per day after tele-consultation and online appointments.

Also, while over 200 elective surgeries were being conducted every day at various departments before Covid, only around 100 are being performed now, since the process resumed in June this year, despite the huge pendency.

Walk-in OPDs also available at GMCH, GMSH

Walk-in OPDs are already operational at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Around 2,000 patients are getting OPD facilities at GMSH-16 daily, while the number is around 1,500 at GMCH-32.