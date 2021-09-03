Chandigarh PGIMER urges people to donate to ‘Poor Patients Welfare Fund’

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Thursday urged the people to make donations to the institute’s ‘Poor Patients Welfare Fund’, which helps in providing assistance to the needy patients.

The poor patient assistance cell of the PGIMER has been working to provide financial help and guidance to needy patients for treatment for the last two decades.

In 2019 and 2020, as many as 2,858 beneficiaries were provided medical assistance of ₹1.49 crore whereas during 2020-21, around 3,248 patients were helped with ₹1.39 crore.

“Since April 1 till July 25 this year, at least 1,124 patients were helped with ₹45 lakh from the fund. We request more citizens to come forward and donate generously, either through online mode, cheque or demand draft, so that the institute can help more such patients,” said Professor AK Gupta, dean (research) and medical superintendent, PGIMER.

Prof Vipin Koushal, additional medical superintendent, said, “Assistance in the form of medicines, surgical consumables is provided to patients who are holder of below poverty line (BPL) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards issued by various state governments or on the recommendation of treating doctors after assessment. The amount required for treatment is sanctioned after following the due process. The utilisation of this fund is done by procurement of medicines and surgical items through the central government’s approved agencies.”

Dr Navneet Dhaliwal, officer in charge of poor patient assistance cell, said, “Funds are collected through several philanthropists, judicial orders, corporate social responsibility obligations, NGOs and trusts. They are eligible for deduction in the Income Tax Act. Also, large number of donations is being received online now. The Punjab and Haryana high court also directs those penalised by the court to deposit the fines or penalties in the poor patient fund.”