Chandigarh Police bust heroin racket, five arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 17, 2025 10:20 AM IST

In all, five individuals, including two women, were arrested, and 54.91 gm heroin, five crank balls and ₹45,000 in drug money were seized, Chandigarh police shared

The arrest of a drug peddler on Sunday has helped Chandigarh Police uncover a wider heroin trafficking network operating across the tricity.

Chandigarh Police uncovered a wider heroin trafficking network operating across the tricity. (HT Photo)
In all, five individuals, including two women, were arrested, and 54.91 gm heroin, five crank balls and 45,000 in drug money were seized, police shared in a release issued on Wednesday.

The operation began on April 13, when the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) apprehended Rajat, a resident of Dadumajra, with 15.36 gm heroin and five crank balls. Crank, an alternative name for methamphetamine, is a highly addictive drug.

Following his interrogation, police arrested Sangeeta, 45, of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, and recovered 21.90 gm heroin from her possession. Her disclosures led police to Ajay, 28, a drug supplier from Ludhiana, who was caught with 4.38 gm heroin and 45,000 in drug money.

Subsequent investigations pointed to two more traffickers — Navneet Kaur, 28, from Sector 70, Mohali, and Balkar Singh, 42, from Fazilka, Punjab — from whom 35.17 gm heroin was seized.

Describing the traffickers’ modus operandi, police said Rajat procured drugs from Amritsar and Ferozepur, while Ajay sourced them from Ludhiana. With Sangeeta’s help, they distributed drugs to local contacts. Navneet, on the other hand, sourced heroin from Jalalabad, Fazilka, and, with the help of Balkar, supplied it across the tricity.

All five accused were produced in court and remanded to police custody.

