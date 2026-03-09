Chandigarh police bust interstate, cross-border drug syndicate; 5 held with 1.1 kg heroin

In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police has busted an interstate and cross-border drug syndicate, arresting five accused and seizing 1.1 kg heroin. Police said probe had revealed an international link to the network. (HT Photo for representation)

Police said the case was cracked following secret information after which a crime branch team, led by sub-inspector Om Parkash apprehended Aftab, 26, from Sector 39. During his search, police recovered 1.065 kg heroin. Drug money amounting to ₹2.20 lakh and a Skoda car were also seized.

During interrogation, Aftab’s disclosures led to the arrest of four more accused through raids in Punjab and Haryana — Nitin Kumar, 35, of Ambala city, Sahil Kumar, alias Prince, 25, of Ludhiana, Ajay, alias Sanju, 25, of Ludhiana and Satpal Singh, 22, of Amritsar.

Further investigation led to the recovery of 23.17 gm heroin from Nitin and 18.97 gm heroin from Sahil. Police also recovered an electronic weighing machine and four empty pouches from Ajay, used for packaging narcotics. Police said 1.1kg heroin seized overall was worth ₹2.35 crore in the international market.

International link suspected

Police said probe had revealed an international link to the network. During interrogation, Aftab disclosed that he was in contact with Parvez, a resident of Ambala city, currently living in France and working as a painter.

According to investigators, Parvez was allegedly in contact with a Pakistani national and was coordinating the drug supply chain. Aftab allegedly procured heroin through an Amritsar-based contact who was linked to the overseas handler.

Distribution network across Punjab and Haryana

Investigators said Nitin Kumar was responsible for receiving heroin consignments from Aftab and distributing them to local drug peddlers and consumers in Ambala city.

Sahil and Ajay were allegedly part of the distribution network, and supplied drugs to peddlers in Ludhiana and the tricity region.

Satpal allegedly assisted Aftab in transporting and delivering the narcotics to different locations.

All five accused have been sent to judicial custody. Police said further investigation was ongoing to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the entire cross-border supply chain.

Man held with 258 gm heroin near ISBT-43

In another drug seizure, UT police arrested a man with a commercial quantity of heroin near the Sector-43 ISBT on Saturday, and are probing a suspected drug supply network operating between Punjab and Chandigarh.

The accused was identified as Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Chabal Jhabal village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. Police recovered 258.92 gm heroin from his possession.

According to police officials, a team from the station was on patrolling duty near the flower market in Sector 35-A when they received secret information that a man would arrive from Tarn Taran with heroin to supply it in the city near the backside of ISBT-43.

Acting on the tip-off, the team reached the spot where the suspect was seen standing by the roadside. On seeing the police party, he allegedly tried to leave the area, but was apprehended. During his personal search, heroin weighing 258.92 gm was recovered, which falls under commercial quantity.

Police said the accused revealed during interrogation that he procured heroin from a friend in the Patti area of Tarn Taran and supplied it in Chandigarh, particularly around the workshop area behind the ISBT. He allegedly sold the drug for around ₹2,300 per gm and received commission after handing over the proceeds to the supplier.

The accused was produced before a court and remanded to three days of police custody. Raids are being conducted in Tarn Taran and Amritsar to identify and arrest other persons involved in the supply chain. Police said further investigation was underway, and more arrests and recoveries were expected in the case.