Gang of AC thieves lands in Chandigarh Police net

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 31, 2023 01:12 AM IST

A total of 15 compressors of split ACs were recovered from the gang members, identified as Varinder Singh, 32, of Panchkula; Chamkaur Singh, 34, of Baltana, Mohali; Karan, 18, of Ferozepur and Vishaldeep, alias Shelly, 25, of Amritsar

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has busted a gang of air-conditioner (AC) thieves with the arrest of four men hailing from Punjab and Haryana.

The accused in the custody of Chandigarh Police.
A total of 15 compressors of split ACs were recovered from the gang members, identified as Varinder Singh, 32, of Panchkula; Chamkaur Singh, 34, of Baltana, Mohali; Karan, 18, of Ferozepur and Vishaldeep, alias Shelly, 25, of Amritsar.

With their arrest, Chandigarh Police have solved three theft cases registered at the Sector 3, 17 and 34 police stations.

The crime branch had constituted a special team to probe the cases.

Karan, Varinder Singh and Chamkaur Singh were arrested from near CRPF Barrier Bahlana on May 27 following secret information and six AC compressors were recovered from them, along with a Honda Civic car used to commit the thefts, police said.

Vishaldeep was arrested from Amritsar following the disclosure of the three accused and three more AC compressors were recovered from him. Later, police recovered six AC units from Pinjore, Haryana.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023
