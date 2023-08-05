Chandigarh: CISF inspector’s son, supplier nabbed with 173 gm heroin

The district crime cell (DCC) of Chandigarh Police has busted an inter-state drug nexus with the arrest of an engineer and his supplier from Himachal Pradesh. Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur interacting with media regarding the arrests. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The main accused has been identified as Ashish Thakur, 32, hailing from Solan district, who is the son of a retired Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) inspector, said police.

On his disclosure, police arrested his supplier Sawan Bodh, 31, hailing from Mandi district.

“Ashish completed BTech in electronics engineering from Swami Devi Dayal Institute of Engineering, Barwala. He has been peddling drugs in the tricity for around 18 months. DCC had been trying to catch him for the past three months, but he always managed to flee and also hit police vehicles with private vehicles in the process,” said Kanwardeep Kaur, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh.

She added that he had turned to crime to lead a luxurious life, and spend lavishly on clubbing and girlfriends. He was presently working as a home tutor.

Thakur was arrested from a naka near Veterinary Hospital road in Manimajra on August 1. He was driving a Tata Nexon, bearing an HR number, and tried to reverse his car on spotting the police. But the team managed to intercept him and recovered 173.16 gm charas from him, the SSP said.

He was booked under the NDPS Act at the IT Park police station and sent to two-day police custody by a court.

During interrogation, Thakur disclosed that he used to purchase drugs from Kullu and Manali, following which his supplier Sawan Bodh was arrested on August 3.

“Sawan had been procuring the drugs from Malana village in Kullu. Huge financial transactions have been found between both accused for drug trade,” the SSP said.

She further shared that Thakur was already facing an NDPS Act case in Mohali after 500 gm charas was recovered from him in 2020. He was currently out on bail. Sawan was also nominated in an attempt to murder case in Bhuntar, Kullu, in 2021.

62 gm heroin recovered from lab technician

In another recovery on August 3, DCC found 62.78 gm heroin in the possession of a lab technician.

The accused, Dishant Goyal, alias Dishu, 28, lives in Sector 21.

Police said Goyal was arrested from a naka near the Dhanas light point. He tried to flee on spotting the cops, but was caught. On searching his vehicle, police found 62.78 gm heroin.

“During interrogation, Goyal disclosed that he used to purchase drugs from various persons in Punjab. He also disclosed that he use the Paytm account of his girlfriend for drug trade and further transferred the money to his account,” the SSP said.

On his revelation, police also arrested his girlfriend, Diksha Kumari, alias Divya, 28, of Sector 123, Mohali. She works as a freelance beautician.

The SSP said, “The woman’s estranged husband was booked by Mohali police two days back for carrying 45 gm heroin.”

Goyal himself is also named in six cases of NDPS Act as well as assault on public servant registered in different police stations of Chandigarh, said police.