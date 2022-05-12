Chandigarh police detain four men claiming to be CBI sleuths

In high drama near Bapu Dham Colony light point on Tuesday night, the Chandigarh Police detained four men claiming to be CBI officials.

Sources in the police said on Tuesday night, they received a call regarding a fight between two parties near Bapu Dham Colony light point. A police team rushed to the scene and four men were rounded up and brought to the Sector 26 police station.

There, the men claimed to be CBI officials from Delhi, following which an entry was made in the daily dairy report (DDR) and they were handed over to the CBI.

The men claimed that they had gone to the IT Park and rounded up a company’s owner. But as he resisted, a fight broke out between the two parties and the police were informed.

“After a call of fight, we detained four persons, who claimed to be from CBI Delhi. After verification, they have been handed over to the CBI for further action,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh.

CBI officials did not confirm further action taken.

Chandigarh Police had previously also arrested some persons for posing as CBI officials and extorting money from businessmen in the city.