Chandigarh police detain four men claiming to be CBI sleuths
In high drama near Bapu Dham Colony light point on Tuesday night, the Chandigarh Police detained four men claiming to be CBI officials.
Sources in the police said on Tuesday night, they received a call regarding a fight between two parties near Bapu Dham Colony light point. A police team rushed to the scene and four men were rounded up and brought to the Sector 26 police station.
There, the men claimed to be CBI officials from Delhi, following which an entry was made in the daily dairy report (DDR) and they were handed over to the CBI.
The men claimed that they had gone to the IT Park and rounded up a company’s owner. But as he resisted, a fight broke out between the two parties and the police were informed.
“After a call of fight, we detained four persons, who claimed to be from CBI Delhi. After verification, they have been handed over to the CBI for further action,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh.
CBI officials did not confirm further action taken.
Chandigarh Police had previously also arrested some persons for posing as CBI officials and extorting money from businessmen in the city.
-
Was stressed, says cop accused of killing 6-yr-old boy who asked him for money
A six-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a head constable for repeatedly asking him for money to buy food during the Rath Yatra in Datia, police said on Wednesday. The policeman, Ravi Sharma, who was posted at Police Training Centre in Gwalior, was arrested on Tuesday. When he was interrogated and video footage was shown to him in which the boy was seen asking him something, Sharma allegedly confessed.
-
Two held in immigration fraud in Chandigarh, 27 passports recovered
Police arrested two persons allegedly involved in an immigration fraud and recovered 27 passports from their possession. The accused, identified as Tajinder Singh, 31, of Mohali and Major Singh Kulkarni, 41, of Amritsar, ran a company, Universal Travels in Sector 47. They further alleged that the accused have shut down their business and fled. The accused were produced before court and sent to a two-day police remand.
-
Punjab govt cuts security cover of ex-CM Bhattal, Jakhar, six others
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party Punjab government has reduced the security cover of eight senior political leaders, including former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and SAD member of parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal. As many as 28 police personnel deployed with former chief minister Bhattal and 26 attached with former MLA Parminder Singh Pinky have been withdrawn, the latest order said.
-
'Clean drains round the year,' says Delhi task force to prevent malaria, dengue
The special task force, constituted to streamline the action plan against mosquito borne diseases, has asked drain owning agencies to speed up desilting of drains and to make the activity a yearlong exercise, unlike the present practise of desilting drains only ahead of monsoon, officials in the know of the matter said.
-
Adequate staffing to reduce workload my prime focus, says new PGIMER director
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, head of neurology department, Dr Vivek Lal, has taken charge as the new director of the institute. What are the key challenges facing the PGIMER? Being the only good tertiary care government hospital in north India, PGIMER records huge patient footfall. First of all, my prime focus will be to increase healthcare staff at the institute. Every step needs approvals and takes time.
