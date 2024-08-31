Chandigarh police file multiple cases related to visa fraud

Chandigarh Police have registered several cases pertaining to visa fraud. Chandigarh Police have registered several cases related to visa fraud in Sector 34, 39 and 17 police stations. (HT File)

In the first case, Sunil Dhiman from Ramgarh, Panchkula, alleged that Khushpal Singh of World VISA Advisor in Sector 17-C, defrauded him of over ₹95 lakh on the pretext of securing a student visa. A case under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

In the second case, Karan Verma of Mohali accused Shagun Jaswal of Fly Boss Immigration Pvt Ltd, Sector 34, of cheating him of ₹1.45 lakh on the pretext of securing a study visa. Sector 34 police station is investigating a case under Sections 409 and 420 of the IPC. Another case under Sections 409, 420, and 120-B of the IPC has been filed at the Sector 34 police station by Mandeep Singh from Mohali.

The complaint is against Ashish Singhal and his wife from Jahaan Immigration, Sector 34, who allegedly defrauded him of ₹16.26 lakh concerning a Canadian visa. A case has also been registered under Sections 409, 420, and 120-B of the IPC at Sector 34 police station by J Kasinathan from Tamil Nadu. The complaint names Rajat, Tanya, Kuldip and Arav of Great Times Enterprises, Sector 34. They are accused of deceiving the complainant of ₹13.80 lakh regarding a visa.

A case under Section 420 of the IPC and the Immigration Act was registered at the Sector 39 police station has registered based on a complaint by a resident of Panchkula. The complaint is against Sartaj Singh of M/S SR Overseas Consultant, Sector 40-C, who allegedly cheated the complainant of ₹2.50 lakh pertaining to a visa.