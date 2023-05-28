Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Murder bid foiled with arrest of two shooters in Chandigarh

Murder bid foiled with arrest of two shooters in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 28, 2023 01:27 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Shamsher Singh of Ludhiana and Vikram of Sonepat in Haryana; Chandigarh Police recovered .32-bore and .30-bore pistols along with seven live cartridges from them

Chandigarh Police’s operation cell on Friday arrested two shooters who were allegedly planning to eliminate the owner of a café and lounge in Sector 26 on the directions of gangster Gurjant, alias Janta, residing abroad.

Both the accused have been booked for extortion and under the Arms Act at the Sector 26 police station. (iStock)
Notably, Gurjant is brother of Jaspreet Singh Jassi, who was killed in an encounter along with dreaded gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar in Kolkata.

The accused have been identified as Shamsher Singh of Ludhiana and Vikram of Sonepat in Haryana. The police recovered .32-bore and .30-bore pistols along with seven live cartridges. The accused had plans to kill their target after the latter denied extortion to them.

Sources said the four shooters, who reached outside the café on Friday evening on two bikes, were waiting for their target to come there, but following a tip-off, police teams led by inspector Amanjot Singh nabbed two of them, while the other two managed to flee.

The accused allegedly did recce of the place and tracked the routine of their target.

Both the accused have been booked for extortion and under the Arms Act at the Sector 26 police station.

chandigarh police
Sunday, May 28, 2023
