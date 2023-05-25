Using force on YPS protesters may have negative effects nationally, Chandigarh Police informs HC

The Chandigarh Police on Wednesday informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that if force is used on the Sikh protesters, who have been protesting at YPS Chowk since January 7, it may have negative cascading effect and ramifications at the state and national level. The rotary, near the Chandigarh-Mohali border, has been completely blocked due to the protest by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha that has been demanding release of Sikh prisoners, majorly hitting inter-city movement of traffic. (HT File Photo)

The UT police affidavit was filed during the resumed hearing of a March 10 plea by NGO ArriveSAFE, seeking removal of protesters from YPS Chowk. Punjab’s director general of police Gaurav Yadav was also in attendance after being summoned by the court on May 17 on this very issue.

“It appears that an eyewash is being done just to put the court at ease without realising the responsibility. The respondents were required to take necessary steps/action to clear the road, which has been squandered upon by the agitators. Lenient view at the end of this court appears to be a reason for such inaction on the part of the respondents,” the bench had recorded on May 17 while summoning the DGP.

During the hearing on Wednesday, neither the DGP made any submissions nor the court put any direct question to him. As Punjab sought time till July for amicable resolution of the dispute and a lawyer also appeared on behalf of the protesters seeking some time, the court adjourned the matter to May 31.

The Chandigarh Police in its affidavit said the protest was being manned 24x7 by police, RAF and CRPF personnel to protect city residents, including a large number of constitutional functionaries. However, the police did not give a probe update into the February 8 violence that had left at least 33 cops injured.

Since March 10, when the NGO’s PIL was taken up for the first time, the matter has been heard on five occasions and hearings deferred on assurances that a peaceful resolution will be made.

The site has seen multiple incidents of violence. On February 8, protesters had clashed with police forces at the Sector 52/53 dividing road after being stopped from marching towards Chandigarh, leaving 33 cops injured.

On March 24, the decomposed body of Surjit Singh, a Nihang from Ludhiana, was found in one of the tents at YPS Chowk. Police had claimed there was no injury mark, but have not revealed cause of death so far.

Then on April 9, Nihangs armed with swords had clashed with each other, following which police had booked nine for attempt to murder and rioting. Another man was found dead near the protest site on April 12. Police had attributed the death to cardiac arrest.

On April 11, the court had observed that there appeared to be some indecision on the part of the authorities to take action. “It (protest) cannot be allowed to continue for all time to come,” the bench had said.