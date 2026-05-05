Chandigarh: Power supply not restored in parts of Mohali

Even as power supply was restored in several parts of Mohali, key areas such as Balongi and ATS Sector 121 near Barmajra village continued to face outages nearly 48 hours after strong winds disrupted electricity infrastructure on Sunday. Residents said multiple wires were damaged and a pole broke after a tree fell near Verka Chowk bridge. Meanwhile, electricity supply was restored in areas including Sector 70 and Phase 2. (HT File)

By late evening, the fallen tree and damaged pole had not been removed, delaying restoration work. 66kv cable repair work was also ongoing to resume power till 5.30pm near sector 119 and 125 chowk, close to VR Punjab Mall.

According to the deputy chief engineer, HS Oberoi, nearly 150 to 200 low-tension (LT) and 11 kV poles were damaged due to the storm. “Our teams have been working continuously since Sunday morning, and around 95% of repair work has been completed. Power in remaining pockets is expected by 7–8 pm,” he said, adding that replacement poles were arranged from Patiala.

Meanwhile, electricity supply was restored in areas including Sector 70 and Phase 2. In Sector 70, power resumed around 12 to 12.30 pm on Monday after over 24 hours of outage. Ritesh Vashisht, a Phase 2 resident, said, “Power was restored this morning after nearly a full day. It was difficult, especially during the night as the inverters and water supply failed.”