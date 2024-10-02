Chandigarh: Principal scientific adviser delivers lecture on PU foundation day

Principal scientific adviser to the Government of India Ajay Kumar Sood delivered the Panjab University (PU) foundation day lecture on “India @2030 marching forward: Science and technology space in India” on Tuesday. Principal scientific adviser to the Government of India, professor Ajay Kumar Sood, delivering the lecture at Panjab University, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

PU also commemorated the 100th birth anniversary of late Om Parkash Vig, a chemist and former chairperson of PU department of chemistry, by releasing a biography chronicling his life, achievements, and scientific contributions. A special cover release by Indian Post was also unveiled on the occasion.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig presented the Pran Nath Vohra citation to professor Sood, which is conferred as a tribute to PU chemistry department alumnus, late Pran Nath Vohra.

Former PU vice-chancellor Arun Grover gave an introductory speech on the occasion, while professor SS Bari and professor Rajendra Singh briefed about emeritus professor Om Parkash Vig.

Sood mentioned the role of science and technology in the holistic development of the nation. He also focused on the need to embrace artificial intelligence and quantum computing to be the forerunners on the global front.

Addressing the gathering at the law auditorium, Sood highlighted the growth of research, development and higher education in India. He said the number of Indian scientists in Stanford University’s 2% researchers’ list have more than doubled in last four years. However, gross R&D expenditure as percentage of GDP and number of full time R&D personnel per million of population are low and need to be strengthened. He compared R&D expenditure by the private sector in India with other countries like South Korea, Japan, the United States of America, China, and the United Kingdom, and stressed on increasing it.

Underlining the importance of quantum computation, Sood said the world is heading to a second quantum revolution, which is about controlling individual quantum systems and entangling individual qubits to process information. He added that various nations are now competing for quantum supremacy and are nervous about its potential in quantum computation, climate prediction, communication and meteorology.

Sood also highlighted the role of artificial intelligence. “To achieve AI for everyone, India needs to bridge the digital divide, invest in AI education and skills development, and foster a culture of innovation. AI has potential to revolutionise healthcare and transform agriculture,” he added.