Chandigarh | Procedural lapse leads to release of man apprehended with opium
The Chandigarh police’s drive against drugs has come under scanner after a “procedure lapse” on part of its operations cell team led to the release of a Sector-18 resident hours after he was apprehended for “possession of drugs”.
The incident took place on July 21 when the team apprehended a 30-year-old man on charges of carrying “opium”. It was mentioned in the tehrir – a document handwritten by a sub-inspector (SI) of the seizing team which after endorsement by the SHO concerned is used for conversion into FIR– that they were patrolling on the stretch between Mauli Jagran Chowk and Railway Station around 7.40 pm when they spotted a youth with a polythene bag. The team claimed that the youth tried to walk away after seeing the police and even threw away the packet.
The tehrir – Hindustan Times has a copy – further mentioned that 1kg and 10gm opium was seized from the youth and it was weighed and sealed.
But later during verification, it was found that the seizing team was not carrying a narcotics detection kit and thus had no way of establishing on the spot whether the seized item was a banned item or not.
Verification pointed out the lapse
At 9.24pm, the first daily diary report (DDR) entry was made at the Mauli Jagran police station, setting in motion the process to register an FIR. Another DDR entry was made at 11.29pm, in which it was mentioned that during verification, it was found that 110gm opium was seized from the youth. The DDR further stated that the tehrir did not mention the use of a narcotics detection kit.
On checking verbally with the sub-inspector (SI) concerned, it was found that the team was not carrying the kit and hence the seized item could not be checked. The DDR thus mentioned that it cannot be said with surety that the recovered substance is “opium”. After this, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Operations) Jasbir Singh was informed and as per the DDR, the cops were instructed to keep further proceedings in abeyance till the DSP’s arrival.
A DDR entry made at 12.52am stated that on checking the copy of tehrir and fard (police documents), it was found there was no mention of an NDPS kit. The SI in question told the DSP that they were on routine patrolling and hence not carrying the drug testing kit.
Following this, the DSP got the sealed samples checked with a narcotics detection kit. As this test failed it ascertain whether the contents were opium or not, the samples were sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Sector 36, Chandigarh, for checking. The Mauli Jagaran station house officer (SHO) was also instructed to not file an FIR and the youth was released after bound-down.
DSP (operations) Jasbir Singh said, “The sealed sample has been sent to CFSL and once the report comes, further action would be taken as per procedure.”
Talking about the procedure, he said, “Whenever there is confusion, a CFSL report is sought before registering FIR.”
He, however, denied that seized contraband was understated in the DDR entry saying “Yeh kaise ho sakta hai (How is it possible?).”
It is pertinent to mention here that while the tehrir stated that 1kg, 10gm opium was seized, the DDR stated 110gm opium. Meanwhile, SP (Operations) Ketan Bansal said that he is not aware of the matter and will get it checked. Advocate Terminder Singh, termed it a “procedural lapse” and said, “Police should have ascertained whether it is a drug or not before apprehending the person.”
Procedure to be followed for arresting person with contraband
It is mandatory to comply with the provisions of Section 50 of the NDPS Act, which entitles the suspect with the right to be searched in presence of a magistrate or a gazetted officer.
The police team has to bring in an independent witness at the time of seizure.
No female shall be searched by anyone excepting a female.
After a search is conducted under sub-section (5), the officer shall record the reasons for such belief which necessitated such search and within 72 hours, send a copy thereof to his immediate official superior.
-
Mohali | Land acquisition complete for Airport Road-Kharar linkway
Moving ahead with the plan to construct a 6km long, 200-ft wide link road between Airport Road and Kharar-Landran road, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has completed the land acquisition process for the project. The road construction is expected to begin in October this year. The highest compensation of Rs 4.23 crore per acre is being paid to landowners in Baliali village, which is the nearest to the Airport Road.
-
Now, sanitary waste generated in Chandigarh to be scientifically incinerated
Sanitary waste generated in the city will be scientifically disposed of as the Chandigarh municipal corporation has entered into an agreement with a firm for the same. Chandigarh MC chief Anindita Mitra said that the city generates approximately 500kg sanitary bio-medical waste every day. Mitra said strict action will be taken against those not segregating waste. The civic body had issued over 400 challans in the past week for non-segregation of garbage at source.
-
Agnipath protest at Ludhiana railway station:Two accused of violence secured over 70% in Class 12
Two of the total six youths who were arrested by Government Railway Police for allegedly rioting and damaging public property at the railway station on June 18 during the protests over the Agnipath Scheme, secured over 70% marks in their Class 12 Punjab School Education Board examination as per a recent report of Government Railway Police. Both the accused at present are out on bail.
-
Ludhiana woman gangraped in moving car twice in two years, case registered
Four car-borne persons kidnapped and gangraped a 32-year-old woman in the moving car before dropping the victim off near Kharar. The victim, a resident of Balloke village, said the same accused had gangraped her in 2020 as well. The accused, Barjinder Singh, Gurpreet Gopi, Sukhdev Singh Happy and Paramjeet Singh Pamma of Gudaspur, have been booked. The woman alleged that the accused had gangraped her on July 12. She then filed a complaint on Saturday.
-
A helping paw to curb drug menace inside jail Ludhiana Central Jail complex
In a bid to curb drug menace in the prison, the Central Jail has been given its own dog squad. The jail received three Belgian Malinois dogs, trained to sniff out drugs, on Sunday. Central Jail superintendent Shivraj Singh said following the repeated incidents of drugs smuggling, the government decided to provide dog squads to all facilities and thus, the three canines had arrived here.
