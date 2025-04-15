Chandigarh: PU floats fresh tender for Students Centre Coffee House

Panjab University (PU) has floated a fresh Tender for the Coffee House at the Student Centre which has is closed since the start of 2025. While PU is considering to start a food court type system in the Coffee House, the decision will be taken after analysing the demand during this tender. (HT File)

In a latest development, with a reserved price of ₹50,000, PU has introduced a new conditions in which the lessee should have three years experience with FSSAI License in the same trade and an average annual turnover of ₹1.5 crore. As per officials, this has been introduced as the previous contractor had complained regarding the high rent which had eventually led to the shut the shop.

In another condition, it has been asked to ensure that the food items should be in good quantity. In case of violations, fine up to ₹2,000 per each violation has been proposed. Use of plastic cups and other such harmful material will not be allowed and the rate list need to be displayed. The timings for the coffee shop will be from 8 am to 8.30 pm. The tender will remain open till 5 pm on April 30.

While PU is considering to start a food court type system in the Coffee House, the decision will be taken after analysing the demand during this tender, said PU registrar YP Verma. “If the demand is good we envision that further tenders can also be issued for this space so multiple contractors can run it,” he said and added that they are considering giving a second tender for ready to eat food items like pao bhaji and juices but they are yet to finalise this.

The iconic coffee house, opened in 1975, was shut in June 2019 due to low footfall and losses. After its closure, an attempt was made to revitalise the eatery in 2020. It was auctioned for ₹1,03,000 per month, but the plan did not see any development amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The PU administration had also asked the University Institute of Hotel and Tourism management (UIHTM) to run a cafeteria or bakery in the space, but they declined the offer.