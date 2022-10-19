Chandigarh: PU polls largely peaceful in colleges

Polling went off smoothly in most city colleges even as students came out in large numbers to pick their representatives, on Tuesday. It was contrary to the previous years when elections were marred by the gangsters’ activities and campus violence.

SD College

Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College in Sector 32 had the highest number of registered voters at 8,758 but the authorities managed to streamline polling well. Yadwinder Sharma, the college chairperson of the winning party Student Organisation of India, said,“We had expected a low voter turnout due to the festive season but students came out in large numbers to support us.”

Gurbaaz Singh Batth of SOI won the post of president with 2,072 votes, beating Ritik Shukla of SDCU alliance by 259 votes. Akshdeep Singh Nagpal was elected vice-president, Lakshay secretary and Ansh Goyal joint-secretary.

DAV

DAV which has had incidents of fights and arguments on election day in the past remained mostly peaceful.

Aashish Phogat, an INSO student leader, who has been active here for the past few years, said he was also surprised by how smoothly the elections were conducted here. Around 80-90 cops were on deployed in and around campus.

At DAV College, Sector 10, Pushpinder of Hindustan Students Association won the post for president with 2,173 votes, beating nearest rival Tarandeep Singh of SOI by 282 votes. Rubal Singh was elected vice-president, Paras Prashar secretary and Aditi Saiwan joint-secretary.

SGGS-Sector 26

At Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGS), Sector 26, Pargat Kumar of CSF was elected president, polling 1,533 votes. Ankit has been elected the vice-president, Apoorva Gaur the general secretary and Akam Khan the joint-secretary.

PGGCG-11

At Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 11, Ambika of GGSU was elected as president with 882 votes while her nearest rival Shristdeep Kaur of ISU polled 402 votes. Last time, the winning candidate here Nandini Goel, an independent candidate.

PGGC-46

At Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 46, Gautam Sahota of SOI won the post of president with 512 votes.

PGGC-11

At Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, Himanshu Arora of HSA won the post of president with 1,423 votes. A small margin compared to 1,301 votes secured by Anuj Sharma of PUSU.

Dev Samaj College

At Dev Samaj College for Women in Sector 45, Suneet, an independent candidate, was elected as president.

At 3 colleges, presidents elected unopposed

At three colleges, elections were not held for the post of president with only one candidate in the running. This included Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, where Sheenam Rawat was elected unopposed, MCM DAV College, Sector 36, where Shahista was elected unopposed and Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, where Isha Moudgil was elected unopposed. All three were independent candidates.

While victory processions were taken out by the winning candidates, the traffic snarls were witnessed at many places in the city. The situation was the worst in Sector 32 with the cavalcade of the winning SOI candidate blocking the traffic at the small chowk near the market of the sector for around half-an-hour.

BJP Kisan Morcha local general secretary Dharminder Saini congratulated Pargat Kumar for winning the post of president in SGGS Sector 26. Sukhbir Badal congratulated the winners of GGDSD College, Sector 32, and PGGC, Sector 46.