Chandigarh: PU’s ex-senator writes to V-C over traditional attire for convocation

Chief spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and former Panjab University (PU) senator and syndicate member, Dharinder Tayal, has written to the PU vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig regarding changing the convocation attire for the varsity convocation. PU has been in the process of changing its convocation attire for the past two years as even last year ceremonial robes had to be used. HT Image

This comes after the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday issued a directive to all central government-run medical teaching institutes to move away from colonial-era attire in their convocation ceremonies. The move aligns with the “Panch Pran” resolutions outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which aim to embrace Indian traditions.

In his letter, Tayal has mentioned that he had raised this issue back in 2010 and had attended the 2011 convocation in traditional attire. Oxford and Cambridge universities were the first to adopt this attire but it is a colonial legacy for us and we should replace it with something that suits our climate and heritage, he said. Tayal suggested that an “uttorio” or “angavastram” be introduced which can also be used to denote the various academic levels as required during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, a committee had been formed but failed to design the attire in time for the last convocation held in February this year. Senator Davesh Moudgil had highlighted how the committee had more than a year to design the attire but had still failed to do so.

Later in April this year, the varsity had introduced a competition to design the new attire. Entries were open till May 20. V-C Renu Vig confirmed that a few entries have been shortlisted and are in the process of finalising the attire.