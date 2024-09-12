Chandigarh: PU sans mental health counsellors this session

While Panjab University (PU) had appointed two mental health counsellors to benefit the mental health of students last year, the university has started the 2024-25 session sans counsellors again, while the university is looking to issue an advertisement for the new posts. As per sources, Chandigarh’s Panjab University would have issued the advertisement for the new posts of mental health counsellors earlier but there was a technical glitch regarding the money to be used to pay them and also regarding which office will appoint them. (HT Photo)

Last year, after a gap of four years, two mental health counsellors were appointed. While one of them, Amol Kirat Kaur had got another job and had left around February, the second counsellor, Mehak Juneja’s term ended on May 31. As these events were followed by summer holidays, the current academic session has started in full swing and there is still no clarity about when the new counsellors will start working.

Even before May, Juneja, who was handling the job by herself since the start of 2024, said it had been difficult for her to handle the varsity alone which has around 15,000 students. Before her term got over, she had also submitted a report suggesting the changes that can be made.

Speaking about the issue, dean students welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan said the varsity will soon be issuing an advertisement for two more counsellors for a term of one year which can be further extended. PU authorities have accepted one of the suggestions as one male and one female counsellor will be selected this year. This comes after when both the counsellors were women last year and some hesitation was felt on the part of male students while consulting them.

As per sources, the varsity would have issued the advertisement earlier but there was a technical glitch regarding the money to be used to pay the counsellors and also regarding which office will appoint them. The issue has now been resolved as per officials and the advertisement is likely to be released soon.

Last year’s Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Jatinder Singh had also worked closely with the two counsellors. Speaking about what improvements can be made, he said, “It is hard for just two counsellors to reach out to every student in the varsity. PU must build a mental wellness centre. Further, there should be more powers with the counsellors. They could earlier just offer advice and couldn’t even prescribe any medicine, which should be changed now.” The new PUCSC president Anurag Dalal who is set to take oath on Friday added that mental well-being is a priority for him and he will actively ensure that the counsellors are appointed soon.

The biggest problem that students faced last year was related to stress. Being allotted a hostel room in the new session is a big source of stress when the new session starts. Many students of PU come from a rural background and adjusting to life in Chandigarh is also a big hassle for them with many such students complaining of feeling low in confidence. Not only do the freshers face problems, but many seniors too face issues.