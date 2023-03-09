Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: PU seeks retirement benefit fund details from colleges

ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh
Mar 09, 2023 08:56 PM IST

PU, Chandigarh, has sought “complete bank statements” of the fund from these colleges by March 20. The development comes after complaints that college teachers were not being given retirement benefits. The matter was also raised at the last meeting of PU senate, the university’s apex governing body.

Panjab University (PU) has sought details of utilisation of the retirement benefit fund from all non-government colleges affiliated to it. The university has sought “complete bank statements” of the fund from these colleges by March 20. The development comes after complaints that college teachers were not being given retirement benefits. The matter was also raised at the last meeting of PU senate, the university’s apex governing body.

Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, has sought details of utilisation of the retirement benefit fund from all non-government colleges affiliated to it. (HT File Photo)
Over 100 non-government colleges (both private and government aided), situated in Punjab and Chandigarh, are affiliated to PU. According to the university’s communication, the details were previously also sought from colleges in December and only 24 colleges had responded so far.

“The committee has to prepare a report, therefore, all remaining affiliated colleges are informed to provide the ‘complete bank statements’ of the retirement benefit account by March 20,” the university has written to the colleges.

Warning to colleges

The university has also warned the colleges of sending an inspection team to check the account – gratuity, leave encashment and provident fund – in case they fail to share the details on time. The colleges will also bear the expenses of the inspection teams as well.

PU senator Inderpal Singh Sidhu, who raised the issue in the last senate meeting, said there were complaints from a number of teachers regarding delay in their retirement benefits by college managements for one or the other reason. “The colleges collect 2,250 from a student per year for retirement fund. So, it is necessary to make the situation clear whether the retirement benefit fund account us being maintained or not,” he said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

Story Saved
