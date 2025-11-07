Chandigarh: PU student assaulted, threatened with pistol near VC office

A student was allegedly assaulted and threatened with death near the vice-chancellor’s office on the Panjab University (PU) campus, police said on Thursday. After the incident, the complainant and his friend went to the Sector 11, Chandigarh, police station. (File)

Chandigarh Police have booked four youths and their associates after one of them allegedly brandished a pistol and threatened to kill the complainant and his friend’s family.

The incident took place between 7.15 pm and 7.30 pm on November 4, when a PU student, a resident of Narwana, Jind, was allegedly called near the vice-chancellor’s office by one of the accused, Jashanpreet Jaawanda, who is from the Students’ Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU).

According to the complainant, as soon as he reached the spot, Jaawanda’s aides Balraj Jamawari and Deepak Rao hit him from behind, after which Jaawanda held him by the collar and slapped him. Another accused, Kudrat Sekhon, also assaulted him while hurling abuses, he alleged.

The student further alleged that during the altercation, one of the accused lifted his kurta, flashed a pistol and threatened to kill him if he reported the matter.

After the incident, the complainant and his friend went to the Sector 11 police station. While they were there, Jamawari and Jaawanda allegedly called him over the phone, and threatened to kill him and his family.

He alleged that the accused also sent associates to his friend’s house and issued threats, an audio recording of which was played before the SHO as evidence.

Following this, an FIR was registered against Jaawanda, Sekhon, Jamawari, Rao and their unidentified associates under Sections 115 (2), 191 (2), 126 (2) and 351 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.